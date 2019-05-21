Ezra Furman Announces New Album 'Twelve Nudes'

Ezra Furman will release new album 'Twelve Nudes' later this year.

The songwriter's bold, inspired album 'Transangelic Exodus' was huge acclaim on its release last year, but Ezra found that he couldn't stop creating.

Going straight back into the studio, his work was informed by the darkening political and social climate across the West, the ominous threat of an emboldened, authoritarian right.

“Desperate times make for desperate songs,” says Furman. “I wrote this in the summer of 2018, a terrible time. It’s the sound of me struggling to admit that I’m not okay with the current state of human civilization, in which bad men crush us into submission. Once you admit how bad it feels to live in a broken society, you can start to resist it, and imagine a better one.”

Admitting that 2018’s 'Transangelic Exodus' was “an angry and fearful and pent-up reaction to events too” he adds: “It was a carefully written and recorded version; we took a lot of time with edits and overdubs. I knew I wanted I make this album quickly and not spend time thinking how to play the songs. Twelve Nudes is a ‘body’ more than a ‘mind’ record - more animal than intellectual, And by affirming negativity, it gives you energy, to reject stuff. There’s more space for positivity.”

New song 'Calm Down' exemplifies this mood, a direct, open statement from an artist clearly in deep communion with his music.

Tune in now.

'Twelve Nudes' will be released on August 30th.

Photo Credit: Jessica Lehrmann

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.