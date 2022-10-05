Ezra Furman Announces New Album 'All Of Us Flames'

Ezra Furman will release her new album 'All Of Us Flames'.

The righteous songwriter, broadcaster, and all-round heroine returns, with a brand new album set to land this summer.

Out on August 26th, 'All Of Us Flames' bears witness to the fiery demise of the patriarchal capitalist empire that seems to smother our every moment.

Offering a glimpse of freedom, the record is trailed by previous singles 'Book Of Our Names' and 'Point Me Towards The Real'.

Produced by John Congleton, new single 'Forever In Sunset' is online now, accompanied by some Noel Paul directed visuals.

Ezra Furman comments...

The biggest influence on the lyrics of this song is a conversation I had with a friend of mine. When Covid was first hitting, she was talking to me a lot about how ready she felt. She was like, ‘people who have been comfortable in life are freaking out right now. But queer people like me have been in crisis before. I grew up poor and my family kicked me out when I was a teenager. My world has already ended plenty of times before, and we queers know what to do: we take care of each other, we help each other out, we have a network of support for the crises we know will hit us from time to time.’

And then she lost her job and ended up moving in with me and my family for like three months. And she was right, we were okay and we were taking care of each other. - That influenced a lot of what the whole record is about. But ‘Forever in Sunset’ is specifically a woman who’s been through some shit speaking to a new lover who is becoming attached to them, trying to warn the lover about how she is trouble, about how she has been through crises and they will come again. And that’s just how she lives, never settled, never safe, but also never defeated/finished - "forever in sunset."

Sometimes it feels like crisis is hitting more and more of the general population. They think the world is ending. But people who have been through a personal apocalypse or two have something to teach them. The world doesn’t end, shit just happens and if we don’t die we have to take care of each other.

Press Credit: Tonje Thilesen

