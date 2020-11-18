Ezra Collective Spar With Swindle, Jme On 'Quest For Coin II'

Ezra Collective spar with Swindle and Jme on 'Quest For Coin II'.

The London based jazz group are currently in the studio, recently releasing a fantastic vinyl release / graphic novel on Record Store Day.

'Quest For Coin' was a highlight of their superb 2019 debut album, and it won acclaim far from the jazz underground.

Jme was entranced, and after catching the group at London venue Ronnie Scott's a friendship blossomed.

The BBK don sprays on this fantastic new take on the song, with additional production from Swindle (whose jazz roots run deeper than most).

It's a stellar, genre-defying workout, a true 'Wot Do U Call It?' moment that reflect the musical pot pourri that exists in London right now.

Jme spraying over Femi Koleoso drums and a superb horn work out? Count us in.

