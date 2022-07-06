Ezra Collective Sign To Partisan, Share New Single 'Victory Dance'

Ezra Collective have shared their new single 'Victory Dance'.

Out now, the track follows headline shows in Paris and London, as well as their knockout 6Music Festival set.

Freshly signed to Partisan Records, the London outfit return with a pulsating new single, one that showcases their latin leanings.

'Victory Dance' is a blast of joy, the stellar interplay illustrating the near-telepathic bonds that come with those extensive live shows.

Drummer and bandleader Femi Koleoso explains...

"'Victory Dance' embodies that feeling when something brings joy and the expression is beyond words. Not everyday talk. Sometimes you just have to dance instead..."

Tune in now.

- - -

Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere