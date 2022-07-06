Ezra Collective Sign To Partisan, Share New Single 'Victory Dance'

It's a latin tinged groove...
Robin Murray
News
07 · 06 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 07 · 06 · 2022
0

Ezra Collective have shared their new single 'Victory Dance'.

Out now, the track follows headline shows in Paris and London, as well as their knockout 6Music Festival set.

Freshly signed to Partisan Records, the London outfit return with a pulsating new single, one that showcases their latin leanings.

'Victory Dance' is a blast of joy, the stellar interplay illustrating the near-telepathic bonds that come with those extensive live shows.

Drummer and bandleader Femi Koleoso explains...

"'Victory Dance' embodies that feeling when something brings joy and the expression is beyond words. Not everyday talk. Sometimes you just have to dance instead..."

Tune in now.

- - -

Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere

Ezra Collective
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next