Ezra Collective Share 'Dark Side Riddim' / 'Samuel L Riddim'

Ezra Collective have shared 'Dark Side Riddim' and 'Samuel L Riddim'.

The London jazz outfit enjoyed a stellar 2019, sharing their debut album in full and packing out international venues.

'Mace Windu Riddim' became a summer soundtrack for a lot of people, and it gets a digital drop today under the alternate title 'Samuel L Riddim'.

The track is accompanied by new cut 'Dark Side Riddim', with both pieces set to feature on a Record Store Day drop tomorrow (August 29th).

Available on colour-splattered 12 inch vinyl, the gatefold sleeve depicts a comic book strip re-imagining of Ezra Collective's origins story.

Limited to 1000 copies, this is one you won't want to miss out on.

Tune in now.

