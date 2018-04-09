Ezra Collective Pair With Jorja Smith On 'Reason In Disguise'

Ezra Collective pair with Jorja Smith on new single 'Reason In Disguise'.

It's been an incredible 12 months for Ezra Collective, with the London jazz group chalking up some undreamed off personal milestones.

Touring across the globe, each new release seems to take them closer to the prize, with 'Mace Windu Riddim' remaining a perennial spin in the Clash office throughout summer.

Playing a very special Church Of Sound show in East London to honour the work of Fela Kuti, Ezra Collective are now ready unveil something pretty damn massive.

Out now, new single 'Reason In Disguise' is a pared back group outing, featuring a stellar vocal from Jorja Smith.

The Brit Award winner has a connection with Ezra Collective - drummer Femi Koleoso plays with both - and this innate understanding pushes 'Reason In Disguise' to new levels of excellence.

It's crystal-clear soul with an edge, militant Sade for the steppers - check it out below.

For tickets to the latest Ezra Collective shows click HERE.

