Eyesore & The Jinx Share Minimalist Gem 'Sleepless'

Rising Mersey types Eyesore & The Jinx have shared their new post-punk gem 'Sleepless'.

The band have already caused a stir in Liverpool's close-knit music scene, and went into the studio over that long, hot summer to lay down some live cuts.

'Sleepless' is an exercise in minimalism and restraint, the jagged guitar lines hewn from the post-punk songbook.

There's an air of Scouse cynicism over proceedings, but this is combined with an offbeat playful touch, at once scornful and actually kind of warm.

All acute angles and thumping percussion, 'Sleepless' was laid down on a balmy night in Birkenhead...

Eyesore & The Jinx singer Josh Miller explains:



At the height of summer, we were invited to Merseyside’s (self titled) Leisure Peninsula for a one-off, recorded, live performance in Fresh Goods Studios, Birkenhead - a former slaughter house nestled within Birkenhead’s, red light district. This is the final track we performed on the night, and the track that’s been closing our set over the last year. It’s a love song to the nights spent being prodded by your big old brain about all those times you’ve made a show of yourself.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.