Extensive New Joy Division Biography Incoming

An extensive new biography of Joy Division has been announced.

Journalist Jon Savage is set to pen the book, which utilises more than three decade's worth of interviews.

Savage - whose previous works include excellent punk tome England's Burning - was there on the ground during Joy Division's span.

This Searing Light, the Sun and Everything Else: Joy Division – The Oral History will be released on March 7th.

This isn't the first time Jon Savage has studied the work and impact of Joy Division, completing a full documentary in 2007.

Clash spoke to Jon 10 whole years ago (!) about Factory, punk, and Joy Division - check out that interview HERE.

