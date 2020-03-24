Exploring The Gospel Of Grime

It's the Bank Holiday weekend, so with that extra time take time to soak up this superb Radio 4 documentary The Gospel Of Grime.

Chaired by journalist Jesse Bernard and produced by Tej Adeleye, it looks at the relationship between black British musicians and black British Christian communities.

Packing a huge amount into its 30 minute run span, it picks up on Stormzy's outspoken declarations of faith, and contrasts this with those who believe grime and drill is entirely separate from spiritual matters.

Speaking to musicians and theologians, it's a genuinely enlightening take, one done with clear love and expertise.

Here's something from the BBC site:

Jesse examines how long standing social inequality and the current policy of austerity have impacted both black churches and the music being made by black artists in the UK. And he asks - is it so controversial for our everyday lives and our spiritual lives to be explored, side by side, in popular music?

Online for the next month, you can listen back HERE.

