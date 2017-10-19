Exploring The 1975's New Fanzine

Clash opened its post-bag this morning (July 9th) and found a curious package from The 1975.

But what could be inside? Here's the front of the envelope.

And here's the back.

The package includes two posters, and this introductory letter.

The fanzine itself has a foil cover... perhaps because the music itself reflects the world around it...?

There's a few - cough - ambitious pieces of prose.

'MODERNITY HAS FAILED US'

And this one, too.

And here's a picture of a sad teddy bear...

What could it all mean? Frankly, we haven't a clue... but it looks nice. And that counts for something.

