Explore The Clash Link With Graffiti Artist Futura In This Amazing Video

The Clash were - famously - the only band that mattered.

An intense live experience, the band moved from the white heat of punk to a pan-genre approach, absorbing elements of dub, hip-hop culture, and more.

Completing a record-breaking 17 date New York run in 1981, The Clash immersed themselves in the city's underground creative communities.

Striking up a friendship with graffiti artist Futura, this connection would remain strong across the decades.

During the live run, Futura would join the Clash onstage, painting graffiti backdrops as they played - indeed, he eventually joined them on tour.

The Clash eventually returned to London, and this creative energy segued into their seminal album 'Combat Rock', which contains some of their best-loved material.

Boasting hit singles 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go' and 'Rock The Casbah', it also boasts 'Straight To Hell' - later sampled to great effect by M.I.A.

This new video returns to Futura, and finds the artist discussing his relationship with the band, and their enduring respect for New York, the graffiti world, and hip-hop culture more generally.

As he puts it: “from BROOKLYN to BRIXTON”

Check out the video below.

'Combat Rock / The People's Hall' will be re-issued on May 12th.

Photo Credit: Paul Slattery

- - -