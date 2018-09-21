Explore Manchester's Street Culture Underground With Just Banco

A sense of place is key to understanding Just Banco.

The rising MC hails from Manchester, a city ouywith London's gravitational pull, developing a fixed underground culture of its own.

New single 'Lad' is out now on Dirty Hit, and follows tempestuous breakout single 'Ashleigh'.

'Lad' is a more system-centric workout, a dancefloor cutter that taps into the underground culture which fuels Just Banco's every move.

The visuals are rooted in Manchester, a homecoming tale that cuts a little deeper.

Effortlessly stylish, you can check out 'Lad' below.

