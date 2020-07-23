Exit Kid Release Blistering New Track 'Working Stiff'

London’s Exit Kid harness grunge, slacker-pop and rock influences with blistering new cut 'Working Stiff' – the third release from their forthcoming 'Garden' EP due out on November 27th.

The duo is made up of Years & Years’ Emre Türkmen and touring drummer Dylan Bell. While on a 2017 tour, the two would host “Metal Night” once a week (backstage at various venues) where they and the crew would bask in loud grunge and indie influences such as Smashing Pumpkins and Pixies, which inevitably led to the formation of their own band.

In September, we described Exit Kid as a deft pop explosion. Their latest fuzz-laden anthem is more of a deft rock explosion.

'Working Stiff' is a track that documents the trials and tribulations of life on the road. Frontman Emre Türkmen explains how a chance phone call inspired the song:

“The lyric “I try to find a melody that fits the frame, that holds the key” was about struggling to find the melody and words for this song. I was on the phone to my girlfriend, telling her how uninspired I felt and after hanging up, just sang that line. She (now my wife) still thinks it’s funny.”

Tune in now.

Words: Jamie Wilde