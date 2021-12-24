Ex-Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall Re-Surfaces With Spectator Podcast

One-time Mumford & Sons banjo plucker Winston Marshall will launch a podcast with the Spectator in the New Year.

The musician's downfall was sparked by a tweet in support of Andy Ngo's divisive Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy, calling it “important” and its author “a brave man”.

An internet storm ensued, with Winston Marshall telling Radio 4 that he'd received “a lot of very horrible negativity” over his tweet.

Subsequently departing from Mumford & Sons, Winston Aubrey Aladar deBalkan Marshall - whose father is a hedge fund manager worth in excess of £630 million - has clearly landed on his feet.

Yep, he's got a gig at the Spectator; Winston Marshall will launch a podcast in the New Year, "interviewing people across the creative industries to find out what indeed is the state of the arts".

As he puts it: "This is gonna be fun..."