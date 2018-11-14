Evil Needle Returns With 'Phosphene'

French producer Evil Needle seems to have that golden touch.

Everything he works on reaches a massive global audience, racking up countless million streams.

New EP 'Igida' is keenly anticipated by a huge number of people, and it's set to finally drop on November 30th (pre-order LINK ).

One of his broadest, deepest, most creative documents to date, across its six tracks Evil Needle explores opaque synth pop, dubbed out trap beats, and the more obscure end of R&B.

We're able to share new song 'Phosphene' and it's a fascinating, perplexing jewel, something that works on several different layers.

Packed with colour and imagination, you can check it out below.

