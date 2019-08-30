Evie Irie's 'Worst Enemy' Is Pop At Its Most Emotive

Australian singer Evie Irie shares her emotional alt-pop single, ‘Worst Enemy.’

Instead of listening to her inner demons and critic, the 17-year-old transformed her self-sabotage in a beautiful, spunky track.

Starting as a ballad, with a piano leading Irie’s rich vocals, the track introduced a club vibe, with popping synth sounds against deep bass.

“‘Cause I feel like a stranger in my mind and my body / I love it ‘till I hate it / I’m my own worst enemy,” Irie sings as she breaks out from the chaotic energy, making herself heard.

It’s easy to make comparisons to Lorde with the echoing choruses and the ability to execute catchy, electro-pop tracks, but Irie uses more grit and grime to add darker, bolder textures to the tune.

The single is reflective, as Irie shared: “It’s a really hard reality when I realise I’m in that place - overwhelmed with the struggle of all of my inner demons. That’s the core of 'Worst Enemy.' The self-sabotage, the constant drive to be better, and to be good enough.”

Working with GRAMMY-winning producer Greg Kurstin helped elevate the track. From crisp choruses and strong hooks against a rumbling bassline, the tune is addictive. Evie Irie is set to release her new EP in Autumn.

Words: Caroline Edwards

