Evie Irie's 'Little More Love' Is Magnificent

Sydney born alt-pop chanteuse Evie Irie is enjoying a remarkable rise.

Her new EP 'The Optimist' was released just a few hours ago, a collection of songs marked by her force of character, and that bewitching voice.

Returning to Copacabana - where she grew up, actually - Evie Irie decided to shoot a celebratory live clip.

With COVID denying her the chance to perform to fans, this is the second best option, a chance to let the material stretch.

We've nabbed a clip of EP highlight 'Little More Love', and it's a gorgeous set piece, one driven forwards by her blossoming charisma.

Expertly shot, it's the perfect way to celebrate the emphatic launch of this pop icon-in-waiting.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dara Munnis

