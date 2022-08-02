Everything Everything Launch Ambitious Album 'Raw Data Feel'

Everything Everything have laid out plans for ambitious new album 'Raw Data Feel'.

The band have crafted a striking, singular catalogue, one dominated by personal revelation, political critique, and continual innovation.

'Raw Data Feel' continues this path, but finds Everything Everything in daring new arenas.

The material was sculpted alongside a revolutionary new A.I. unit, while it was produced by the band's Alex Robertshaw and production partner Tom Fuller.

New single 'Bad Friday' is out now, a deft, daring, clinical offering that pushes the band into a fresh arena.

Frontman Jonathan Higgs comments...

“This song is about being a victim of violence, explaining it away through the gauze of a ‘crazy night out’. We wanted the video to have a monochrome Ink Spots classicism to it, disrupted by elements of A.I.-generated imagery. This reflects the approach to writing and producing the song - the minimalistic combined with the surreal and disorientating.”

Alongside the incoming album, Everything Everything have also laid out plans for a new book, a career-spanning tome that matches lyrics to unseen photography.

Titled ‘CAPS LOCK ON: LYRICS + DEBRIS 2007-2022’, the book lands later this year.

