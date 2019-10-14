Everyone You Know Step In To Cover Sam Fender's 'Play God'

Everyone You Know are a stellar live act, a group whose infectious energy smashes through genre tags.

Fusing indie songwriting with punk ethos and the lingering influence of UK rap, the band make street level music for kids on the outside.

The group have enjoyed a stellar summer, and will take their live show across the country with another batch of breathless tour dates.

Ahead of this, they've shared a brand new video, shot in their dad's garage - and it features a special cover.

It's a taut, completely re-arranged version of Sam Fender's 'Play God', applying their own stamp on the BRIT Award winner's songwriting.

They're huge fans of his work, and wanted to honour it by placing 'Play God' in a completely different context.

Everyone You Know comment...

"We’ve been banging on about doing a cover for ages, since the J Hus one really. It was just a case of picking the right tune. After getting a load of suggestions and requests on Instagram we decided that Sam Fender’s ‘Play God’ was the right track."

"We didn’t wanna do a blatant copy of the original so we put our stamp on it, bumped the tempo up, slapped some distortion on the bass and put some breaks in. That combined with a pretty aggy and distinctive vocal gave the track a whole new vibe, it went from sounding like Sam Fender to being a proper EYK sounding tune." "Hope you enjoy and if you’re seeing us on tour then you’ll be the first to see us play this live."

Tune in now.

Catch Everyone You Know at the following shows:

October

22 Dublin Whelans

23 Glasgow The Poetry Club

24 Hull The Polar Bear

27 Norwich The Waterfront

28 Manchester Soup Kitchen

29 Leeds The Lending Room

30 Stoke The Sugarmill

November

3 Oxford 02 ACADEMY 2

4 Birmingham Hare + Hounds

5 Plymouth Exchange

10 Plymouth Junction

11 Bristol Exchange

12 Southampton Heartbreakers

13 St Albans The Horn

14 London Underworld

