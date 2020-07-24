Evan Rachel Wood Names Marilyn Manson As Her Abuser

Evan Rachel Wood has named Marilyn Manson as her abuser.

In a new move, the actress and activist has gone public on the "years" of abuse she suffered during a relationship with the rock star.

In 2018, Evan Rachel Wood spoke before a House Judiciary Subcommittee , attempting to push through the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights .

At the time, she spoke movingly about her own experiences, but declined to name the person involved.

A few hours ago, Evan broke her silence, writing on Instagram: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson...”

The actress describes how the rock star began "grooming me when I was a teenager" before he began "horrifically abused me for years".

She writes: "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Evan Rachel Wood's claims have been followed by similar claims of abuse against Marilyn Manson lodged by four other women.

Marilyn Manson has yet to officially comment on the statement.

