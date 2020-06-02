Evan Giia Opens Her Breakout Year With 'Switch Off'

Brooklyn based pop futurist Evan Giia has shared her new single 'Switch Off'.

Currently studying at Berklee College of Music the vocalist has already captured attention, working with the likes of CHVRCHES and Hudson Mohawke.

A blistering creative whose impatience with boundaries is already becoming legendary, Evan opens her breakout year with a fresh single.

Constructed alongside Memba, new release 'Switch Off' is set within a groundbreaking digital framework.

Future-fixated pop electronica, Evan Giia's lush harmonies sit constantly outwith the norm, while superseding it at every turn.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Drew Escriva

