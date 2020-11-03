Evan Castle & The Southern Tier Return With Gritty Single 'River'

Evan Castle & The Southern Tier have a real grit to their sound.

Rock punch with a side order of country (and no chaser), the band's bourbon soaked approach is relentlessly raw.

Based in Nashville, their raucous live shows are shot through with lyrical romanticism, with Evan Castle wearing his heart on his checkered sleeve.

New single 'River' comes from the gut, a straight-talking tale of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams.

He comments:

“I wrote 'River' about people I know, and even thoughts that crossed my mind when I was making decisions about my life and the trajectory I would take. It deals a lot in the question of 'What does it mean to leave home?' It questions some of the reasons people are uncomfortable with leaving all they have known to seek an opportunity.”

“The song brings up issues with identity through religion and community and how those parts of people can negatively or positively impact a person's ability to make important decisions.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.