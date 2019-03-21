Eugenia Post Meridiem's 'Low Tide' Is A Curious Creation

Eugenia Post Meridiem is a truly European project.

Formed in Italy, it took a spell lingering in the creative community of Lisbon for the trio to truly meld together.

Returning to their native Italy, the project then took up base at Big Snuff Studio in Berlin, laying down ideas on tape.

New single 'Low Tide' is set to emerge on tastemaker imprint Factory Flaws, and it threads together lucid psychedelia, analogue electronics, and more.

An otherwordly gem, it's difficult to place, at once an instant curiosity yet containing numerous depths.

Eugenia explains: "'Low Tide' came out as a 'comeback' song, about being born on the edge of an era that turns back herself into another. Is about Art taking back people to themselves, suddenly waking them up by the hypnotic and whirlwind dreams of curiosity and wonder that come up when thrown into the world."

"It's also a sight upon a feeling of eternity: humanity and History both apparently slowly flowing everyday alike to themselves. In this timeless prison, writing 'Low Tide' was like - rewinding a film or coming full circle, as the structure of the song suggests - an attempt to realise a personal, real change that actually everyday beauty in the world lead us to."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.