Etta Marcus Shares Impressive New Single 'Hide & Seek'

South London artist Etta Marcus has shared her impressive debut single 'Hide & Seek'.

Out now, the song is the culmination of several year's work from the artist, who been exploring music since childhood.

It's a refreshingly mature debut, one that points to exciting times ahead for the Brixton based artist.

Carefully contoured, her pointed lyricism seems to use words in a very exacting, precise manner - and of course, the melodies linger long in the memory.

Etta shares: "The idea behind 'Hide And Seek' came from a weird fear I had when I was younger, which was not being found or being forgotten about when hiding in a game of hide and seek. I was such a good hider that it did happen a few times."

"I wanted to play around with that idea and ended up writing from the perspective of the seeker, who just won’t give up trying to find the one person left hiding. It became dark and obsessive pretty fast after realising how creepy it sounded. There are lines that sound quite romantic, ‘every time you lay your blonde hair, I’ll be right next to you’, and it’s immediately ruined in the next line, ‘whether you want me’. I loved how playful and sinister it was."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: James Greenhalgh

