Etta Bond + Manga Saint Hilare To Play Intimate Show At DM’s Boot Room, Camden

Championing individuality and pioneering rebel spirit with every step, Dr. Martens are proudly hosting live performances from Etta Bond and Manga Saint Hilare at their intimate 60-capacity DM’s Boot Room in Camden on Thursday 13th September.

Both artists are known for blazing a trail that remains authentic to themselves, pushing the sounds that they love and the issues they care about, never conforming to the trends of the industry around them.

Etta Bond isn’t interested in the ordinary. The Cambridge born, London-based singer isn’t trying to sit down and fit in. Making her music as much about feminist expression as it is about creative gratification, Bond is opinionated, forceful and she has a point to make, artistically and politically. And the word is spreading.

Etta is not only signed to Labrinth’s Odd Child label, but over the past few years, she’s smoothly worked with everyone from Wretch 32 to Plan B, TDE’s SiR and Skepta, testament to her individuality as an artist that she’s attracted such top-tier talent. And now with comeback singles ‘Surface’ and ‘Let Me Hit It’ causing a stir online, now feels the perfect time to finally welcome her to our stage.

Fresh from the release of ‘Outsiders Live Forever’, Manga Saint Hilare continues to make grime music that is true to himself, demonstrating how creative and inclusive the genre can be. Manga was invited to a Roll Deep studio session by Wiley back in 2004 and was soon invited to join the legendary line-up, making a pair of appearances on their debut album ‘In At The Deep End’. He’s remained one of the crew’s most prolific MCs, and continues to surprise listeners with forward-thinking releases that never compromise the true essence of grime.

All events at the DM’s Boot Room require signup and are first come, first served once you’re on the list. To be in the room for the Etta Bond and Manga Saint Hilare event signup now here ,

Do not miss this show - it's set to be a truly electric atmosphere in the Boot Room on 13th of September.

