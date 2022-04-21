Ethel Cain's 'American Teenager' Speaks Of A Quiet Nostalgia

Ethel Cain has shared her new song 'American Teenager'.

The alt-pop songwriter seems able to speak of profound truths, using her unique experiences to reach towards the universal.

Debut album 'Preacher's Daughter' is out on May 12th, with Ethel sharing a flurry of previews.

'American Teenager' dives head-long into the world of white picket fences, dipped in a curious sense of quiet nostalgia.

There's a sense of divide here, though, with Ethel Cain grappling with a mythology she can't inherit.

“Growing up I was surrounded by visions of Nascar, rock’n’roll, and being the one who would change everything,” Cain shares. “They make you think it’s all achievable and that if nothing else, you should at least die trying. What they don’t tell you is that you need your neighbour more than your country needs you. I wrote this song as an expression of my frustration with all the things the ‘American Teenager’ is supposed to be but never had any real chance of becoming.”

A beautiful pop song that pivots between desire and loss, 'American Teenager' presents a puzzle waiting to be solved.

Tune in now.

- - -