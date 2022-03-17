Ethel Cain Shares New Song 'Gibson Girl'

Stateside songwriter Ethel Cain has shared her new song 'Gibson Girl'.

The talented alt-pop voice took time out last year, before breaking her silence with an immersive cover of Britney Spears' 'Everytime'.

Working with alacrity, Ethel Cain now shares a song of her own rendering, with 'Gibson Girl' exploring fresh aspects of femme energy.

Lyrically, it deals with being under the microscope, and how patriarchal systems can lead to issues of self-worth.

A beautifully evocative piece, 'Gibson Girl' is dominated by the searing vocal, piercing the languid, Lana-esque arrangement.

Ethel Cain says...

“Being a woman is about never quite reaching a goal that someone else set for you. Under pressure to fit an impossible standard, I find myself daydreaming about what it would be like to be perfect in a way I can’t ever possibly achieve. I’ve always been in love with Evelyn Nesbit, the Gibson Girl, and thought she was the absolute pinnacle of feminine poise and grace. Whenever I start to lose myself and forget what I’m capable of, I just turn to her and she’s the greatest reminder.”

Ethel Cain will release her debut album 'Preacher’s Daughter' on May 12th.

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

