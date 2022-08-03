Ethel Cain Has Covered Britney's 'Everytime'

Ethel Cain has shared her take on Britney Spears' undisputed classic 'Everytime'.

Out now, the release coincides with International Women's Day, and finds Ethel being named March's EQUAL Ambassador for Spotify.

The first openly trans person to hold this title, she toasts the move by sharing her take on a bona fide Britney pearl.

'Everytime' is recast as a shadowy piece of dream pop, the dark corners illuminated by beams of pure light.

Exploring her voice, Ethel Cain seems to able to bend 'Everytime' into fresh shapes - she comments...

“I’ve always loved this song and immediately knew I could take Britney’s melodies and make something super dreamy with it. I usually record alone at home so working in the Spotify studio with all the synths and old vintage gear was a really special and fun experience. I think Britney wrote a very lovely song and it was an honour to put my spin on it.”

Tune in now.