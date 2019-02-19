Welsh group Estrons have split.

The band were slated to go back out on the road, however the upcoming shows have now been cancelled.

In a statement the group said: "Estrons is over. This band was never supposed to last this long, but we're glad it did."

It continues: "We're sorry to cancel all upcoming tours, all tickets will be refundable. We will all be back soon with new projects that we're excited about."

"To every-one of you who ever bought or played our music, came to our shows or supported us in any way, Diolch/Thank-you so much. To anyone reading this, we hope we brought you a fraction of the happiness that your support gave us."

A sad loss! Check out the statement in full below.

