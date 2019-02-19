Welsh group Estrons have split.
The band were slated to go back out on the road, however the upcoming shows have now been cancelled.
In a statement the group said: "Estrons is over. This band was never supposed to last this long, but we're glad it did."
It continues: "We're sorry to cancel all upcoming tours, all tickets will be refundable. We will all be back soon with new projects that we're excited about."
"To every-one of you who ever bought or played our music, came to our shows or supported us in any way, Diolch/Thank-you so much. To anyone reading this, we hope we brought you a fraction of the happiness that your support gave us."
A sad loss! Check out the statement in full below.
Estrons is over. This band was never supposed to last this long, but we're glad it did. Estrons kind of means 'strangers' in the Welsh language, we met as strangers, became friends, became less, became more, then less.. now we leave as strangers again. We wrote some great songs together, crashed into towns and cities all over the world for some unforgettable gigs, and met some incredible people in every one of them. Estrons has been our lives for the past 5 years, its been tough but amazing, and we wouldn't trade it for anything.. Creative and personal differences made us what we were, it only makes sense that they now make us what we are - Strangers. We're sorry to cancel all upcoming tours, all tickets will be refundable. We will all be back soon with new projects that we're excited about. To every-one of you who ever bought or played our music, came to our shows or supported us in any way, Diolch/Thank-you so much. To anyone reading this, we hope we brought you a fraction of the happiness that your support gave us. Diolch o galon Thank-you Estrons.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.