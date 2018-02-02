Estrons Announce Debut Album 'You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough'

Welsh rock trio Estrons have laid out plans for their debut album.

The three-piece are an explosive live experience, while those initial releases stamped out a remarkable unique rock voice.

Debut LP 'You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough' arrives on October 5th, and follows some two years of touring, writing, and recording.

Lead song 'Cameras' is online now, a biting return which Tali intends to be a message for her son, to be read several years in the future.

“I’ll always put a fight up for you, I’ll buy the day and night for you,” about, in her words, “that one love that can’t be broken, no matter how many times people try to break it down."

Tune in now.

Catch Estrons at the following shows:

November

1 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

2 Glasgow King Tut's

3 Newcastle Think Tank

7 Manchester Soup Kitchen

8 Bristol Louisiana

9 Nottingham Bodega

14 Exeter Cavern

15 Birmingham Castle & Falcon

16 Brighton Green Door Store

17 Caernarfon Galeri

23 Carmarthen The Parrot

December

6 Cardiff Globe

February

7 London Scala

For tickets to the latest Estrons shows click HERE.

Photo Credit: Imogen Forte

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.