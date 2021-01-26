Esther Rose Sweeps Back With New Album 'How Many Times'

American songwriter Esther Rose has laid out plans for new album 'How Many Times'.

The New Orleans songwriter returned with new single 'Keeps Me Running' recently, an assured, plaintive piece of Americana.

County-flecked musicality engaged in a question for the modern, her work sits somewhere between greats such as Loretta Lynn and modern artists such as Rilo Kiley.

New album 'How Many Times' will be released on March 26th, and it finds Esther Rose cutting a little bit deeper than ever before.

She comments: “It’s not really just about feeling better, it’s about feeling it, whatever it is.”

Check out recent single 'Keeps Me Running' below.

Photo Credit: Akasha Rabut

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.