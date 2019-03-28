Ess_Gee's 'Bubble Queen' Is An Ultra-Catchy Minimalist Pop Jewel

Glasgow based songwriter Ess_Gee has shared her ultra-catchy debut single 'Bubble Queen'.

The songwriter was born Shanine Gallagher, growing up in the tiny town of Lochaline in the Scottish Highlands.

Able to develop her own voice without the intrusion of any kind of music scene, her intoxicating minimalist guitar pop makes for striking listening.

Developing a partnership with close friend and producer Joe McAlinden from Single Track Records, the two linked to sculpt her new single.

The first song she wrote after the passing of a close friend, it's taut control and tightly bound framework sits apart from the lyrical theme, tackling the implosive impact grief can have.

Ess_Gee says: “‘Bubble Queen’ was written at a time where everything seemed to be falling apart. I couldn’t speak out loud so the process of trying to make sense of what happened led to the lyrics. I was thinking about it all when I was awake, and even in my sleep, as though I was reminding myself that I don’t want to lose memories, and I don’t want to wake up to this world that selfishly moves on without you in it. So, I’ll just stay here.”

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Neelam Khan Vela

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.