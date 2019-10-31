Essex Funkateers Rayowa Share New Charmer 'The Only Night'

Essex funkateers Rayowa have shared their new single 'The Only Night'.

A group of three brothers, Rayowa's effervescent sound pilfers from vintage funk and disco, adding a 2k20 twist.

Hailing from Basildon, they've grown up around friends working jobs they can't stand, only to cut loose at the weekend.

New single 'The Only Night' taps into this rebellious sense of energy, with their effervescent songwriting encapsulating that explosive sense of freedom.

Rayowa comment: “‘The Only Night’ is about not wanting to work a 9-5 and so escaping that through having a mad night out. It’s about that feeling you get when you’re at the peak of the night and you never want it to end.”

Tune in now.

