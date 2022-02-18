Escape Ring's 'Winning The War' Is Gently Uplifting

Australian artist Escape Ring returns with new single 'Winning The War'.

Out now, the song grapples with mental illness, and the ongoing attempt to find balance in life.

It's not always easy, and it's not always successful, but it's a dynamic that runs through most of Escape Ring's daily life.

Exploring this, the songwriter - real name Darren Moss - focusses on aspects of equilibrium, the moments when he feels like the struggle is easy.

A compact, pop-focussed song, 'Winning The War' bristles with energy in its gently uplifting defiance.

Escape Ring comments...

"One of the things I struggle with in my life, and it is less and less as I work on it - is just fighting my own mind. Like convincing yourself you can do something and then the next day starting over again from square one and having to do it again. The mental exhaustion and waste of time that is. Like Groundhog Day. That is what this song is about. I feel like I am winning the war. Today."

Tune in now.