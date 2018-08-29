Esben And The Witch Return With 'The Unspoiled'

As hard as it is to believe it's now 10 years since Esben And The Witch played their first show.

Since then, the band have steered their own path, a path that has taken them from London to Berlin, releasing four impressive albums in the process.

New record 'Nowhere' will be released on November 16th, and it's a return to the source, a means of re-connecting with what's important, with what's vital.

We're able to share new song 'The Unspoiled', and it opens in heavy, imposing, dark territory, before shards of light appear around Rachel Davies' voice.

Breaking down in an ominous chant-like dirge, 'The Unspoiled' then builds back up, the shattered pieces uniting to create something physically massive, much larger than the sum of its parts.

Singer Rachel Davies says: “Inspired by ancient, enduring visions of a utopian garden, a world unspoiled, before war and devastation, where freedom and liberation rule. The world at large and our worlds within, both teeter on the brink of self-destruction. This serves as a reminder, as a plea, to hold on and not let go.”

