Erykah Badu Pushed London's O2 Arena To The Limit

Erykah Badu was due to perform at London's O2 Arena last night - June 9th - but pushed the venue to the limit.

The neo-soul legend was booked to play a joint show with Jhene Aiko, a night for two iconic performers to move through their catalogues.

Time ticked past, and still there was no sign of Erykah Badu - until she eventually came onstage well after 10pm.

Sadly, the O2 Arena has a 10.30pm curfew on Sunday nights that must be adhered to, meaning that lights came up during her set.

Fans took to social media to voice their complaints.

@TheO2 are u just going to ignore paying customers like that? People paid good money to see @fatbellybella & only got to see her for 15 mins. At least respond to their questions, what happened last night wasn’t great at all & your customers deserve acknowledgment #O2 #ErykahBadu https://t.co/9gKFJkAGkM — Angela (@msaaaj100) June 10, 2019

Apparently Erykah Badu came on after 10pm (scheduled for 8:45pm) & the O2 has a 10:30pm curfew on Sunday ☹️ — Kismet (@iWyn_) June 9, 2019

She continued with her set as normal after coming on stage 22:10 and continued performing way past the venue curfew to give the fans the full show they’d paid for. At some point the house lights got switched back on but that wasn’t going to stop Miss Badu! pic.twitter.com/BFsdhxFZvi — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) June 10, 2019

