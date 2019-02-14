Erykah Badu Pushed London's O2 Arena To The Limit

Erykah Badu was due to perform at London's O2 Arena last night - June 9th - but pushed the venue to the limit.

The neo-soul legend was booked to play a joint show with Jhene Aiko, a night for two iconic performers to move through their catalogues.

Time ticked past, and still there was no sign of Erykah Badu - until she eventually came onstage well after 10pm.

Sadly, the O2 Arena has a 10.30pm curfew on Sunday nights that must be adhered to, meaning that lights came up during her set.

Fans took to social media to voice their complaints.

