Erykah Badu Is Making Perfume That Smells Like Her Vagina

Erykah Badu has outlined details of her soon to be launched web-store Badu World Market.

The portal will open on February 20th, with the neo-soul icon preparing some exclusive products.

Speaking up-front to 10 Magazine , one product leaped out - a perfume based on Erykah Badu's vagina.

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” she told the title. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

The process of making the perfume was quite involved, with Erykah utilising her collection of underwear.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she says. “Even the ash is part of it.”

The perfume is called Badu's Pussy, with the singer finishing: “The people deserve it!”

What will it smell like, though?

Ladies..For a SWEET vagina

I Drink raw cranberries often.

Now the secrets out. (Reluctantly)



ALSO promotes healthy,strong WOMB &bladder. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 18, 2014

Check out the announce HERE.

