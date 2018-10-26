Erykah Badu Is Crafting A Plant-Based Mix For NTS

Erykah Badu is set to craft a special craft-based mix for NTS Radio.

NTS Radio and SONOS x HAY will combine for a day-long selection of shows, with a host of guests contributing to The Sound Of Colour.

Taking place on November 5th, The Sound Of Colour will start at 4pm and then stretch across the day before closing at 2am.

The line up includes Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, NTS resident synth duo Smerz, Mac DeMarco, as well as Croatian Amor.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch of Erykah Badu, who is crafting a very special 120 minute programme for NTS.

The show is billed...

Neo-soul icon Erykah Badu will be making her much anticipated NTS debut for The Sound of Colour, presenting a plant-based mix around the theme of all things green.

The Sound Of Colour takes place on November 5th / 4pm-2am.

