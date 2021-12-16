Erol Alkan Has Remixed Confidence Man's 'Holiday'

Erol Alkan has stepped in to remix Confidence Man's new single 'Holiday'.

The Australian group will return next year, with new album 'Tilt' - their second to date - due out on April 1st.

Lead single 'Holiday' is out now, with English producer Erol Alkan stepping in on remix duties.

It's a fantastic, elongated take on the uproarious disco-pop of the original, adding some rave elements into the bargain.

A superb remix, Erol beams Confidence Man into an early 90s Blackburn warehouse rave , delivering some much-needed euphoria for these dark times.

Erol Alkan comments...

“I hadn't spent much time in the studio over the last few years, I hardly had much drive to be creative during lockdown's 18 or so months and looking back I can fully understand why. So it meant that I didn't rework any artists music since 2018. When Jeff Barrett sent me 'Holiday', I couldn't say 'no'. It's energy and sentiment were ingredients I wanted to work with, and I've always liked the band. I saw them turn the Scala upside down a few years back and I've been a fan since.”

“I made the rework in a day, I knew exactly what I wanted to create within moments of exploring the multi-tracks. Those mixes which come fast are usually my favourites, and this one is definitely one of them.”

Tune in now.

