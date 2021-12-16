Erol Alkan Has Remixed Confidence Man's 'Holiday'

Erol Alkan has stepped in to remix Confidence Man's new single 'Holiday'.
The Australian group will return next year, with new album 'Tilt' - their second to date - due out on April 1st.
Lead single 'Holiday' is out now, with English producer Erol Alkan stepping in on remix duties.
It's a fantastic, elongated take on the uproarious disco-pop of the original, adding some rave elements into the bargain.
A superb remix, Erol beams Confidence Man into an early 90s Blackburn warehouse rave, delivering some much-needed euphoria for these dark times.
Erol Alkan comments...
“I hadn't spent much time in the studio over the last few years, I hardly had much drive to be creative during lockdown's 18 or so months and looking back I can fully understand why. So it meant that I didn't rework any artists music since 2018. When Jeff Barrett sent me 'Holiday', I couldn't say 'no'. It's energy and sentiment were ingredients I wanted to work with, and I've always liked the band. I saw them turn the Scala upside down a few years back and I've been a fan since.”
“I made the rework in a day, I knew exactly what I wanted to create within moments of exploring the multi-tracks. Those mixes which come fast are usually my favourites, and this one is definitely one of them.”
Tune in now.
Related: "It's Just Down To Instinct!" Erol Alkan On Phantasy's Manifesto
- - -