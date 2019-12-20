Erland Cooper Works With Shards On New Choral EP 'Eynhallow'

Erland Cooper combines with vocal ensemble Shards on new EP 'Eynhallow'.

The ever-productive composer recently took over London's Barbican venue for a very special evening, with a handful of specially selected guests.

This collaborative spirit imbues his new project with a bold sense of ambition, with 'Eynhallow' featuring Shards.

The experimental vocal ensemble expand on Erland's work, with the triptych harking back to a mysterious Orcadian island.

Abandoned following an epidemic in 1851, it currently houses nothing but a ruined church.

Erland explains that he seeks to conjure “the choral music sung in this lost kirk to warm against the winds that shook it.”

Of the choral settings, he adds: “I wanted to explore the intimacy of a quartet of voices between soprano, alto, tenor, bass and how wide and fragile that could be, pushing the depth of field in sound with less voices than a normal larger scale choir.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.