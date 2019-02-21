Erland Cooper Announces New 'Sule Skerry'

Erland Cooper is set to release new album 'Sule Skerry' on May 17th.

The songwriter and composer is being drawn back to his native Orkney for the new album, the second instalment in a triptych about the archipelago.

Out on May 17th, it's informed by the sea, and the way it influences life on the Orkney islands. Erland Cooper explains:

“It’s a record about the sea, our relationship with the outside world, forces outside of our control but it’s also about creating a nest within that, nurturing and protecting our own sea havens, those sheltered bays, those safe places. Always returning back in some form, as we step in and out daily”.

“I’m always looking at the narrative, the story or concepts to thread the music around. It acts like a nautical map, something to refer back to when you get lost at sea...”

New song 'Haar' is online now, a graceful, slow-paced affair, recalling modern classical in its sonic palette.

The name itself links back to Orkney - it refers to the fog that rolls in from the North Sea. Tune in now.

'Sule Skerry' will be released on May 17th. Catch Erland Cooper at the Barbican's Milton Court on May 16th.

