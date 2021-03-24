Erland Cooper Announces New Collection 'Holm'

Erland Cooper has shared details of his new compilation 'Holm'.

The record is drawn from material produced during his Orkney trilogy, a lauded triptych that hinges on the culture, history, and people of the Scottish archipelago.

New project 'Holm' essentially bookends the trilogy, a collection of variations, B-sides and reworkings by artists and friends.

The tracklisting contains some absolute pearls, including contributions from Isobel Waller-Bridge, Hayden Thorpe, Marta Salogni, Daniel Pioro, Vince Pope, Simeon Walker, Alex Kozobolis, Paul Weller, and more.

As Erland puts it: "A collection of variations and B-sides gathered around solo piano from across my Orkney trilogy but performed or reinterpreted by various artists I admire. To me this is like seeing the form of an island reflected on moving water.”

Out on May 27th via Phases, it's led by a gorgeous re-working of 'Haar over Hamnavoe' by Bill Ryder-Jones .

The Wirral artist comments: "I've been a fan of Erland since he told me he was a fan of mine, I am however also a big fan of his music and being asked to rework such a wonderful piece of was a pleasure and an honour..."

Photo Credit: Alex Kozobolis

