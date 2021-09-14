Eris Drew Announces Debut Album 'Quivering In Time'

Club force Eris Drew will release debut album 'Quivering In Time' on October 29th.

The producer and DJ sits at the forefront of club culture, matching rave energy to intriguing tones, innovative use of sound, and a deeper quest for meaning.

Going B2B with Octo Octa for Fabric last year, Eris Drew has now detailed plans for her debut album.

'Quivering In Time' will be released on October 29th via T4T LUV NRG, an eight-tracker led by the forceful title track.

Utilising a beat half-inched from Golden Age Hip-Hop, the title track has a riveting sense of purpose, opening out into beatific swathes of ambient sound before returning to that rugged beat.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://erisdrew.bandcamp.com/album/quivering-in-time" href="https://erisdrew.bandcamp.com/album/quivering-in-time">Quivering In Time by Eris Drew</a>

Tracklist:

A1. Time To Move Close

A2. Loving Clav

B1. Pick 'Em Up

B2. A Howling Wind

C1. Show U Love

C2. Baby

C3. Sensation

D1. Ride Free

D2. Quivering In Time

- - -