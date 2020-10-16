Erika de Casier's 'No Butterflies, No Nothing' Is Ultra-Soothing

Erika de Casier has shared her beautiful new single 'No Butterflies, No Nothing'.

The Portuguese born musician is now based in Denmark, part of the country's blossoming network of creative communities.

Last year's debut album 'Essentials' was a word of mouth success, with Erika now signing to renowned independent powerhouse 4AD.

New single 'No Butterflies, No Nothing' is out now, an ultra-soothing return that deals with the desire to fall in love being compromised by the absence of feeling.

"It's about wanting to fall in love with someone, but the butterflies are just not coming," she comments.

de Casier also directs the new video for the single, and it transforms her experiences into a soap opera.

She says: "I wanted to create a sort of 'perfect' realm where the underlying drama is what cracks the picture."

"When I was a kid, I used to hurry home from school so I could watch Days Of Our Lives and I really think it's funny how soap operas depict characters' lives in such an openly over-dramatic and unrealistic way - it's all about the drama. I was also inspired by romantic period films like Pride & Prejudice and Sense & Sensibility, so to mix the two aesthetics with my own was really interesting."

Tune in now.

