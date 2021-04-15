Erika de Casier Announces New Album 'Sensational'

Erika de Casier will release new album 'Sensational' on May 21st.

The Copenhagen based artist has completed work on her new project, which is set to land next month through 4AD.

Out on May 21st, 'Sensational' is part of her ongoing world-building, a finely contoured, expertly pieced together experience.

New single 'Polite' is online now, and it is accompanied by a video starring and directed by Erika herself.

The lyrics are a tongue in cheek examination of a nightmare date, where her dining partner was rude to restaurant staff and spoke about himself.

Choosing to remain passive, Erika looks back, and wonders what would have happened if she had been confrontational.

Check out 'Polite' below.

Photo Credit: Dennis Morton

