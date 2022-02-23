ericdoa's 'fool4love' Conjures The Thrill Of Young Romance

ericdoa has shared new single 'fool4love'.

The pop all-rounder has just launched plans for an epic North American jaunt, with his Things With Wings tour crossing the continent.

20 dates have been announced, alongside his alluring new single. 'fool4love' touches on the thrill of young romance, and it began as a guitar sketch ericdoa couldn't put down.

Constantly strumming those chords, 'fool4love' gradually came into focus across a few weeks of sessions.

A neat ear-worm, the lyric may be ericdoa's most personal yet. He comments...

“’fool4love’ was probably my favourite experience making a song I’ve had, it was all of my close friends on the floor of my bedroom hearing me annoyingly hum a guitar melody into the amazing fortuneswan’s ear until 6AM rolled around and the finished product was what your hearing now. A classic tale of my awkward stages of figuring out what being committed to a human being is all about.”

Tune in now.

