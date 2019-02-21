Eric Maltz's 'Subliminal Virgo' Is A Deep-Dive Into The Unconscious

Bass vibrations have this soothing effect other forms of musical currency simply can't compete with.

Sub-low sounds overflow you, this calming, womb-like impact that seems to afford space for the mind and soul to grow and develop.

Eric Maltz has always stood on the outermost fringes of club culture, this guiding spirit who pushes the rules until they break.

A new 12 is incoming on Flower Myth, and both sides tap into the unconscious mind.

'Dream Journal' is a dubbed out REM cycle print out, but we've gone with the stretched out sub-low effects on 'Subliminal Virgo'.

Billowing jet-streams of sound matched to an entrancing use of space, it peers under the conscious mind to find something hypnotic.

He comments: "Subliminal is beneath the surface and Virgo because I am a Virgo. I spend a lot of time listening to music with my eyes closed the world the music creates is deeper and more tangible. The world this song to me created was a deep beneath the ocean sort of green world, a stillness under the tidal pull. That's why it is what it is."

Tune in now.

Pre-order the release HERE. The launch event will take place at arkaoda in Berlin on March 29th.

