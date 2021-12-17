Eric Clapton Wins Legal Action Against German Widow Who Sold Bootleg CD On eBay

Eric Clapton has successfully taken legal action against a German widow who sold a bootleg CD on eBay.

The woman - who is not named - seemingly sold the compact disc €9.95 (£8.45), but it sparked a legal case with the guitarist.

A legal team acting on his behalf took action, with the German woman subsequently found guilty of copyright infringement.

Local news outlets (via DW ) report that the woman claimed she didn't know the recording was made illegally, and didn't actually buy the album herself.

The writ was issued on Eric Clapton's behalf, with the defendant ordered to pay both parties' legal fees, amounting to around €3,400 (£2,880).

If she chooses to continue to sell the CD, the woman could face a fine of €250,000 (£212,000) or six months in prison.

Eric Clapton has made no official comment on the case. It's been a turbulent year for the blues rock guitarist, whose anti-vax comments have earned condemnation from all corners.

