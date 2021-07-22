Eric Clapton Says He Won't Play Shows That Require Proof Of Vaccine

Eric Clapton has said he will refuse to play shows that require proof of vaccine.

The guitarist made headlines earlier this year, when he spoke about his own experiences with the vaccine, labelling the impact "disastrous" on his health .

Now a confirmed sceptic about the vaccine roll out, Eric Clapton's views run contrary to the vast majority of health professionals across the globe.

With the UK set to phase in vaccine passes as a requirement for entry to packed spaces - such as clubs and venue - Eric Clapton has shared a further statement.

Issued via the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti - a vaccine sceptic himself - the guitarist said he would not play venues that enforced these laws.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” he wrote. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The statement was accompanied by Eric Clapton and Van Morrison's bilious, flaccid anti-lockdown number 'Stand And Deliver'.