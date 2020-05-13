Erasure Announce New Album 'The Neon'

Synth pop icons Erasure will release new album 'The Neon' on August 21st.

The duo return once more, completing work on their first LP since 2017's 'World Be Gone'.

In stark contrast to the world outside - sessions concluded before 2020 began - the new material strikes a note of optimism.

Returning to their pop roots, it brims with positive energy, in part due to the successes of their respective extra-curricular activities.

Vince Clarke notes: “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling. He was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”

New single 'Hey Now (I Think I Got A Feeling)' is an addictive, uplifting first offering. Andy Bell explains:

“It was about refreshing my love – hopefully our love – of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

Tune in now.

'The Neon' will be released on August 21st.

Photo Credit: Phil Sharp

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.